Don’t Miss Your Chance To Score An Extra 50% Off Vince Camuto’s Trendy Sandals

Vivien Lee
Summer may be winding down but we've still got some warm days ahead — and plenty of opportunities to give those toes some breathing room in a pair of chic sandals. If your footwear collection could use a serious upgrade, set your sights on Vince Camuto's sandal sale, going on now. The beloved shoe brand is having an end-of-summer sale, giving shoppers an extra 50% off trendy sandals, including its popular slides, platforms, wedges, and more.
Whether you're shopping for upcoming fall weddings, work parties, or birthday events, the sale has you covered with everything from sultry clear PVC-heeled sandals suited to show off your new birthday pedicure to modelesque strappy tie designs for Friday nights out on the town, as well as comfortable, versatile flat sandals that won't look out of place at work. However, the extensive sale is only available online until Monday, August 21, so you won't want to miss your chance to grab a pair of affordable sandals in a new style (or stock up on an extra pair of your current faves). Browse our top picks from the 95 styles currently on sale and use code SANDAL50 at checkout to get those shoes you've been eyeing for so long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

