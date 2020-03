Urban Outfitters Quietly Launched The Best Corner Of Vintage Goods

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks... but what about turning old tricks into a new dog? The dog in this scenario is actually a garment (sorry to disappoint), but our question remains: When looking at a pile of old clothes , do you see the contents of a landfill, or potential for creativity ? The Urban Outfitters answer to this question is that, in their eyes, old stuff can look very much like new opportunity — at least as far as your closet is concerned.