Urban Outfitters Quietly Launched The Best Corner Of Vintage Goods

The Urban Renewal team hand-picks merchandise for the section from around the world, dividing the goods up into categories like Remnants, which uses deadstock fabric to create brand-new designs, and Authentic Vintage, which is basically like sifting through the best second-hand finds minus the giant bottomless bin. While some stuff is totally one-of-a-kind, other pieces are given new life with everything from handcrafted dye techniques and paint splatter treatments. And this isn't just oversized jean jackets and retro-printed windbreakers we're talking about. You can expect to find vintage furniture pieces, eclectic throw pillows, and hair accessories galore (how about a set of deadstock butterfly hair clips to send you on a stroll down nostalgia lane?).