Urban Outfitters has long been the one-stop shop for floral mini dresses, jelly sandals, and Lana Del Rey records. However, you might not know the store for is its rapidly growing beauty section full of really cool, really hard-to-find products. If you've been sleeping on it, it's time to wake up to its high-key treasure trove.
There's power players you know and love (like Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Mario Badescu), but they're also an indie beauty incubator for brands you haven’t heard of but will want as soon as you lay your eyes on 'em. From clean hair care products to all of the glitter makeup, Urban Outfitters' beauty section has something for everyone and every budget. So, are you ready to bookmark another beauty site alongside your Sephora and Ulta browser tabs? Then click through the slides ahead to see our absolute favorite beauty buys to pick up while you're shopping for stylish home goods, vintage-inspired band tees, and much more.
