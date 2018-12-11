The Holy-Grail Hair Products Black Beauty Editors Actually Use

You can spend your Saturday slouched in a salon chair, fuming because you've spent hours waiting and waiting. Or, you can avoid the hassle altogether and do your hair yourself. In the end, it's not only cheaper than the salon, but it also puts you in complete control of how your style turns out. Not to mention, styling at home allows you to clean, meal prep, and catch up on Netflix while your deep conditioner sits.
This is why most Black beauty editors prefer to take the DIY route when it comes to their hair. After years in the beauty industry interviewing pros and testing products, the simplest lesson we've learned is that no one knows your hair like you do, and oftentimes no one can silk press or twist-out your curls as well as you can.
We've tested thousands of beauty products in the name of research, but only a few make it onto our scalps and strands when wash day rolls around. Ahead, seven women spill the items that they turn to again and again to make every day a good hair day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.