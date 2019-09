Anastasia Beverly Hills Taught Me The Most Important Lesson In Good Brows

So when I received an invitation to meet the queen of brows herself to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' launch into Selfridges in the UK, I couldn't turn it down — especially because Soares has been with me, figuratively speaking, through my brow journey over the years, from bushy slugs to pencil-thin and everything in between. In a room full of editors and influencers, I was lucky enough to get a seat next to the brow pro herself, which meant I could pick her brain before anyone else had a chance. And to highlight just how brilliant she is, she pushed her fancy lunch to one side and showed me exactly where I've been going wrong with my brows all this time. Here are the insanely clever tips and tricks I learned in just an hour with the master.