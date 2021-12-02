Styling: I didn't know how much I'd like the v-neck, as I usually lean more towards crewneck styles. However, I love the fit of both, so you should definitely go with your personal preference. I wore the sweaters with a simple pair of slightly cropped pants and sneakers in order to give a clear look at them, but next time I’d style one juxtaposed with another cool color, or add a necklace, or put on a lightweight button-down with a funky pattern under the sweater too. The cashmere would be great for tucking into a midi skirt, jeans, or slacks. Ultimately, the top is simple and very versatile, a classic, which is something Universal Standard is known for.