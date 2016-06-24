The Unexpected Place to Find Cheap Jewelry

When we're looking for cheap baubles, more often than not, our muscle memory kicks in and we end up perusing the same go-to stores. It's an easy way to shop — low risk, high reward. But it's time to kick Zara to the curb (only for a second, don't worry!) and consider other places that will get you those cool earrings or swanky necklaces you've been trying to find without breaking the bank.



We love COS for its clean, minimalist, and fashion-forward (not to mention mostly well-priced) designs. And its jewelry is no different. For under $100 dollars, you can get in on minimalist statement pieces that have been blowing up the runways. The best part, though, is that COS is often overlooked as a place to just buy jewels, so getting 'em there lowers the chances of running into someone on the street with the same hoops hanging from their lobes.



Take a look at the picks ahead to see all the new bling that will make your outfit.