This New COS Collection Is Minimalist Perfection
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
More from Cos
Shopping
How To Wear A Turtleneck Even When You're Not
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jan 23, 2017
Fashion
This Is How Zara Gets New Merch On Shelves So Quickly
Kathryn Lindsay
Dec 7, 2016
Shopping
The Unexpected Place to Find Cheap Jewelry
Rachel Besser
Jun 24, 2016
Shopping
29 Irresistible COS Finds For Under $100
A favorite across the pond, Swedish brand COS reigns as the go-to retailer for clean lines and meticulous details. While it may be our standby for sturdy
by
Anisa Tavangar
Trends
This Collection Is Like Origami For Your Body
Dressing for your body type can be a tricky task of selecting silhouettes that emphasize your curves, or strategically create symmetry. For fall, COS
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Finally! COS Hits New York City — TODAY
We would be lying if we said we didn't spend countless nights dreaming about the day COS will open right in our own backyard. And, finally, our prayers
by
Erin Cunningham
Los Angeles
Finally! COS Officially Opens In The U.S.
New York was first to get Topshop. L.A.'s outpost came years later. Same goes for Muji, Opening Ceremony, Rebecca Minkoff, and a handful of other spots.
by
Ali Hoffman
Stores
COS Gives Us A Much-Needed Autumn Chill
Fall clothes are a hard sell when it's still 90 degrees in the shade of a Prospect Park elm, and Mister Softee's siren song calls to us from every corner.
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
COS Now Has Stateside E-Commerce — Watch Out, Zara
For high-street buys with a fresh-off-the-runway feel, Topshop and Zara have been our mainstays for what feels like eons. But, there's a new kid on the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Stores
H&M's Sister Brand Changes Everything
We've been anxiously awaiting COS’ arrival in the U.S. ever since we spied the H&M-owned brand's sleek, professional wares in Europe (well, okay, on
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Can't Wait To Shop COS In The U.S.? How's Next Week Sound?
Update: Well, it's less of an update and more of a reminder. Today marks the first day that Euro-brand COS is available at Opening Ceremony. And, while
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Exclusive First Peek: COS At Opening Ceremony
We got all kinds of excited when we heard COS was coming stateside this spring, but doesn't that just seem so far away? Apparently, we're not the only
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Stores
COS Arrives Stateside Next Year!
Guard your wallets, people, because COS is coming to the United States. No, this isn't some sartorial joke or jest; Marie Honda, overall brand responsible
by
Hayden Manders
Shopping
Coming To America: COS Is Finally Hopping The Pond
H&M would like you to have a very happy Friday. And not just because you can probably run there after work and find a sweet getup for the last-minute
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Rita & Zia's Fall 2011 Collection Is Full of Southwestern Charm
There is no question that Navajo designs and Southwestern patterns have enchanted the fashion industry of late (how much did we love the Pendleton Meets
by
Willow Lindley
