"Staying true to our DNA has been one of the most important things we have learnt over the last ten years and our foundation as we have grown and evolved," COS' Creative Director Karin Gustafsson told Refinery29. "I would describe it in four words: modern, timeless, tactile and functional...As a brand, we have a clear vision of what we stand for and although the collections may differ in their inspirations and take different directions, we never stray away from the principles which define us whatever we do and wherever we are," she continued. And this collection is no different: Each garment’s pattern is created like a jigsaw puzzle piece, with the full width of the fabric used, one shape deciding another, limiting any excess. So, click through to shop the pieces for your inner minimalist.