No brand does minimal-cool quite as well as COS. And, it turns out they've been doing it since long before it was even "cool" — the brand is celebrating its 10 year anniversary (it opened its first store on London's Regent Street in 2007), and with it, releasing a 10-piece capsule collection of pieces for women, men, and children that stays true to the label's dedication to modern twists on wardrobe staples and reinvented classics. To put it simply: These perfectly minimal pieces are going to be seamless additions to your airy spring-summer wardrobe (and they're all available today in stores worldwide and on cosstores.com).
"Staying true to our DNA has been one of the most important things we have learnt over the last ten years and our foundation as we have grown and evolved," COS' Creative Director Karin Gustafsson told Refinery29. "I would describe it in four words: modern, timeless, tactile and functional...As a brand, we have a clear vision of what we stand for and although the collections may differ in their inspirations and take different directions, we never stray away from the principles which define us whatever we do and wherever we are," she continued. And this collection is no different: Each garment’s pattern is created like a jigsaw puzzle piece, with the full width of the fabric used, one shape deciding another, limiting any excess. So, click through to shop the pieces for your inner minimalist.