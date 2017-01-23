How To Wear A Turtleneck Even When You’re Not

Honestly, what would winter even be without turtlenecks? They're half the reason I get up and make it to work on the coldest of cold days, because not only are they extra-cozy, but they're the easiest way to tie a look together without trying too hard. But on a recent trip to COS, I discovered a new accessory that's going to have me wearing turtlenecks even more than I already do (if that's even possible).
What COS is calling a "high-neck scarf" is basically the neck part of a turtleneck: It looks a bit like those wide, neck brace-style chokers we've been seeing on the runways, but doesn't feature any oversized zippers and is composed of a soft merino-wool mix with a touch of stretch. When worn with a crew-neck sweater or T-shirt, you get the illusion of a turtleneck without the added bulk of a full-on sweater. It's weird, yes, but it's soft, warm, and shockingly practical when you think about it — plus, it'll only set you back $25.
Consider this the perfect way to get away with wearing a turtleneck literally every single day for the rest of winter (as if I wasn't already planning on doing just that). Click on to shop 'em, and tell your neck you'll see it next spring.