How To Wear A Turtleneck Even When You’re Not

Honestly, what would winter even be without turtlenecks? They're half the reason I get up and make it to work on the coldest of cold days, because not only are they extra-cozy, but they're the easiest way to tie a look together without trying too hard. But on a recent trip to COS , I discovered a new accessory that's going to have me wearing turtlenecks even more than I already do (if that's even possible).