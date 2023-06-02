This Suction Vibrator’s Reviews Warned I’d Get Wet — They Were Right

Per one reviewer's suggestion, I decided to test out Puff's suction capabilities in the bath to get the warm, wet feel that's so often missing in oral sex toys. So, off to the bath I went. The rechargeable vibe arrived pre-charged: All I had to do was press the power button. I was pleasantly surprised at how incredible it felt right off the bat. Most suction vibrators take a while to find the right spot because their stimulation capabilities rely on sucking in your already-aroused clitoris to latch onto. (If you've ever put a suction vibrator against your flat skin, you know it can't function like that). So starting from zero arousal with one can be tricky, if not disappointing. Also, because water washes away lube (natural or otherwise), many suction vibrators feel too rough or friction-heavy in the water.



Puff didn't stumble into either of those pitfalls, though. Even on the lowest level, Puff started sucking immediately. Not only that, but it felt just like its namesake — as if someone's warm, wet mouth was swapping between slowly sucking and breathing between my legs. It was so good, that I found myself relaxing into the tub and just laying like that for a good five minutes until I was good and aroused.