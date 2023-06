This Suction Vibrator’s Reviews Warned I’d Get Wet — They Were Right

I'm here to confirm that the reviewers are not lying. I honestly couldn't believe the sheer sucking power that this tiny vibrator could achieve. And that was only on the second intensity level! Something this small shouldn't be able to pack such an orgasmic punch, but it's a testament to its suction capabilities that it did.In fact, the orgasm seemingly awakened something in my vagina that I didn't know was dormant. Even after rinsing off, I found that my natural arousal (which has been a bit sparse the last few months) was still extremely prevalent. A review, warning me to have a towel handy (which seemed laugh-worthy when I read it), turned out to be actually necessary — the next time I used the bathroom, I was still wet. Which leads me to believe that if you're a person who needs some extra help in the lubricant department, or just in getting aroused, this vibrator is a veritable miracle worker. Honestly, it's small enough that you could also use it during partnered sex as well, which would be great for someone who needs some extra clitoral stimulation during those moments. It really seems like there's nothing this palm-size device can't do.For a vibrator under $50 , there's nothing else like it on the market (at least that I've tried thus far). Don't sleep on this suction vibrator, y'all — it more than lives up to its ecstatic reviews.