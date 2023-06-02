This Suction Vibrator’s Reviews Warned I’d Get Wet — They Were Right

Whether you’re just starting to explore the world of sex toys or you’re a seasoned expert, chances are, you’ve heard a lot about suction vibrators. Between TikTok’s obsession with Amazon's rose to the Tracy’s Dog OG’s laugh-out-loud reviews, these little suckers have risen to new unbeatable heights. And we get it! With non-touch clitoral stimulation using airwaves and pulses, suction vibrators are nearly able to replicate the unique feel of oral sex (and who doesn't want a toy that can do that?). However, being sucked on dry land, our sensitive bits exposed to the cold air, often doesn’t feel like a mouth at all. That’s not the case with Unbound’s petite suction vibrator, Puff, though.
Puff is a waterproof five-speed suction vibrator that has delighted customers in a tizzy. More than one review recommends using it in the bathtub or with a warming arousal gel for the most-real oral sex toy on the market. With over 2,600 5-star reviews to its name, each one effusively praising the palm-size suction device, and one even warning to “be prepared with a towel!” after their “‘limbs go numb, hearing becomes muffled’ orgasm,” I knew I needed to try it for myself. Spoiler alert: You’re going to want that towel. Keep reading to hear exactly how I put it to the test and why Unbound Puff has taken a place in my suction vibrator hall of fame.
“
You'll never need another vibrator.
leah, unbound reviewer
”
On the surface, Puff is already ahead of the game when it comes to suction vibrators. Unlike the cutesy rose, which might look adorable but offers no great way to hold it, Puff is shaped ergonomically to fit right into the palm of your hand. The narrow shape and tapered suction nozzle also make it easy to maneuver and find that perfect spot (wherever it might be!). I was also immediately drawn to Puff's blue-green colorblock design, which still looked fun without being over the top. But its sleek, compact design is only the start of its positives.
Where Puff really shines is in it its wide range of suction functions. As someone who tends to orgasm too quickly with clit-sucking vibes, I find that I don't always get the most bang out of them. I prefer a more drawn-out, slower build to really enjoy the process and eventually ramp up to a soul-snatching finish, which is rarely possible for me when the first level of suction is already too much for my sensitive clit. However, the first level of Puff is perfect.
“
It took me 30 years but I finally had one of those ‘limbs go numb, hearing becomes muffled’ orgasms, and it’s all thanks to Puff.
CL, UNBOUND REVIEWER
”
Per one reviewer's suggestion, I decided to test out Puff's suction capabilities in the bath to get the warm, wet feel that's so often missing in oral sex toys. So, off to the bath I went. The rechargeable vibe arrived pre-charged: All I had to do was press the power button. I was pleasantly surprised at how incredible it felt right off the bat. Most suction vibrators take a while to find the right spot because their stimulation capabilities rely on sucking in your already-aroused clitoris to latch onto. (If you've ever put a suction vibrator against your flat skin, you know it can't function like that). So starting from zero arousal with one can be tricky, if not disappointing. Also, because water washes away lube (natural or otherwise), many suction vibrators feel too rough or friction-heavy in the water.
Puff didn't stumble into either of those pitfalls, though. Even on the lowest level, Puff started sucking immediately. Not only that, but it felt just like its namesake — as if someone's warm, wet mouth was swapping between slowly sucking and breathing between my legs. It was so good, that I found myself relaxing into the tub and just laying like that for a good five minutes until I was good and aroused.
“
Be prepared with a towel!
unbound reviewer
”
As I mentioned earlier, I tend to orgasm too quickly from most suction vibrators, which is why I may have stayed on the lowest level much longer than someone else would (especially if getting off in a hurry appeals to you!). I wanted to luxuriate in my oral sex toy experience, so I didn't risk going up to the next level of intensity until I was good and ready to come.
Honestly, I wish I'd been more ready. Within seconds of increasing Puff's suction intensity, I was flying — hurdling fast and hard over my orgasmic precipice — until my spasming muscles literally couldn't take the pleasure anymore. My once relaxing bath turned into a frenzied whirl of clenching limbs and splashing water as my entire body curled in on itself for a solid 30 seconds. Even after I pulled the vibrator away from my legs, I found myself quaking in aftershocks of my orgasm for another five minutes.
I'm here to confirm that the reviewers are not lying. I honestly couldn't believe the sheer sucking power that this tiny vibrator could achieve. And that was only on the second intensity level! Something this small shouldn't be able to pack such an orgasmic punch, but it's a testament to its suction capabilities that it did.
In fact, the orgasm seemingly awakened something in my vagina that I didn't know was dormant. Even after rinsing off, I found that my natural arousal (which has been a bit sparse the last few months) was still extremely prevalent. A review, warning me to have a towel handy (which seemed laugh-worthy when I read it), turned out to be actually necessary — the next time I used the bathroom, I was still wet. Which leads me to believe that if you're a person who needs some extra help in the lubricant department, or just in getting aroused, this vibrator is a veritable miracle worker. Honestly, it's small enough that you could also use it during partnered sex as well, which would be great for someone who needs some extra clitoral stimulation during those moments. It really seems like there's nothing this palm-size device can't do.
For a vibrator under $50, there's nothing else like it on the market (at least that I've tried thus far). Don't sleep on this suction vibrator, y'all — it more than lives up to its ecstatic reviews.
For a vibrator under $50, there's nothing else like it on the market (at least that I've tried thus far). Don't sleep on this suction vibrator, y'all — it more than lives up to its ecstatic reviews.
“
90% of the sex I have barely gets me to the start of an orgasm. Truly believed it wasn’t possible [for me, but] this bad boy right here had me squirting in two minutes... GET THIS!!
unbound reviewer
”
