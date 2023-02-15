This Vibrator Has 5,100 5-Star Reviews On Amazon — & It’s Only $12

Available in basic black, the bullet also comes with its own discreet carrying case, making it totally TSA-friendly. Reviewers do warn that because of the roaring motor, it's not the quietest bullet on the market, but the power it delivers to the clitoris is worth the rumbling noise. Many reviewers boasted that this bullet gave them the fastest orgasm they'd ever had with a toy, and that it was easy to use with a partner for extra clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.



In fact, of the thousands of satisfied reviews (one more graphic than the next), the major complaint was that the powerful motor was perhaps too powerful. One customer raves, "I think this one could even give the plug-in [H]itachi a run for its money!!! I have no idea how they got such powerful vibrations out of such a small device." The plug-in Hitachi has long been the gold standard of maximum-powered vibrators, but at nearly a tenth of the price and even less than that in size, adding the Umania to a sex toy collection is a no-brainer.



At the highest speed, vibrations can reverberate all the way up the arm, making the bullet somewhat difficult to hold. But because of its compact size, many reviewers said it was able to nestle between their legs comfortably without needing to hold onto the buzz-worthy device. It's called ingenuity, okay?