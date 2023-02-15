This Vibrator Has 5,100 5-Star Reviews On Amazon — & It’s Only $12

When it comes to finding top-quality sex toys at ridiculously affordable prices, Amazon has risen to the top as a must-shop destination. Satisfied reviewers have run in hoards to leave worthwhile reviews and first-hand (often hysterical) reviews to make sure shoppers everywhere know exactly what they're getting into. This weekend, Amazon is taking things to the next level with its incredible Presidents' Day sales, and there's one Amazon favorite you need to know about: the Umania Bullet Vibrator.
The 10-speed waterproof bullet has pleased thousands of customers to date, with over 5,000 5-star reviews to its credit. "YES YES YES. Worth every penny" screams one reviewer, while another boasts it is "the best bullet I've ever used." And at only $12 — yes, $12! — it's more than worth emptying your piggybank.
Umania's popularity is unmatched in similar products because of its ultra-powerful motor. This clitoral stimulator knows what it's doing for real. Despite being small (reviewers compared it to the size of a thumb drive), it packs the punch of a vibrating wand (notorious for its super-strength) to stimulate the clit quickly and effectively. Using 10 speeds and patterns, the pint-size bullet can be used virtually anywhere, from nipples to nubs. Its traditional oblong shape distributes vibrations evenly and precisely where you put it, making sure you get pleasure in just the right spot.
Multiple reviewers were also impressed with not only the power but also its soft silicone casing, which makes it entirely waterproof for an extra-hot bath time. Unlike many bullets, the Umania is also USB rechargeable, rather than battery-operated, pleasing customers with its long runtime. Because nothing is worse than having a battery die in the middle of a masturbation session. The rechargeable feature ensures that'll never happen (and with an ultra-quick recharge time, if it does, you won't have to wait too long to resume!).
I may have lost my girlfriend to this bullet.
amazon reviewer
Available in basic black, the bullet also comes with its own discreet carrying case, making it totally TSA-friendly. Reviewers do warn that because of the roaring motor, it's not the quietest bullet on the market, but the power it delivers to the clitoris is worth the rumbling noise. Many reviewers boasted that this bullet gave them the fastest orgasm they'd ever had with a toy, and that it was easy to use with a partner for extra clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.
In fact, of the thousands of satisfied reviews (one more graphic than the next), the major complaint was that the powerful motor was perhaps too powerful. One customer raves, "I think this one could even give the plug-in [H]itachi a run for its money!!! I have no idea how they got such powerful vibrations out of such a small device." The plug-in Hitachi has long been the gold standard of maximum-powered vibrators, but at nearly a tenth of the price and even less than that in size, adding the Umania to a sex toy collection is a no-brainer.
At the highest speed, vibrations can reverberate all the way up the arm, making the bullet somewhat difficult to hold. But because of its compact size, many reviewers said it was able to nestle between their legs comfortably without needing to hold onto the buzz-worthy device. It's called ingenuity, okay?
Where have you been all my life? Sorry TMI but I came in 1 minute... few seconds on my clitoris and I was already on cloud 9. What a device!
amazon reviewer
But it's the price of this bullet vibrator that really drives this purchase home. Review after review after review boasts that the Umania lasts longer than luxury vibrators that were far more expensive. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, the long-lasting pleasure this bullet distributes is well worth the $12 price tag.
Do yourself a favor and grab it while it's on sale this weekend. Presidents' Day sales only last through Monday, February 20. If you're already a fan of Umania, check out our list of best bullet vibrators or browse all the other Amazon vibrators on sale this weekend. Endless pleasure is just around the corner, and all for less than the cost of your Chipotle order. Do it.
You may want to purchase a towel as well. You're going to need that. You're welcome.
Amazon reviewer
