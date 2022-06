Why ‘UK Black Girl Makeup’ Is The New Face Of Luxury

“Black women have finally realised that we can go for a soft glam, there was a point where the only foundation that really matched Black girls was maybe the Studio Fix Foundation by MAC , which is a very full coverage foundation. So, in our minds at that time, there was only one way we could look, because those are the only foundations that came in our shade. We never really had BB creams that suited Black skin, so it was very hard for Black girls with darker skin to achieve that easy, breezy, you know, ‘I'm going to apply my foundation with my fingers on the train’ type look that maybe the white girls could do. We couldn't do that, because there were no products for our skin tone. But now we can. And so we're embracing that. And we're showing different layers of our beauty.”