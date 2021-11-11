These Shopper-Approved Uggs Make For Gifting Gold

The Y2K "Let's Hit The Club" Boot

Remember all the club-hopping heiresses and reality stars in the early aughts? Many of them were unabashedly doing so in these classic puppers. Available today in seven colors in various shades of browns and neutrals (and one in lavender), this is the starter Ugg for those who have never worn the sheepskin boot before. Plus, this can be worn up the calf or rolled down to the ankle with some of the fluffy stuff exposed.

Best For: The Newbie

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 3,162 reviews on nordstrom.com

What Fans Are Saying: "Bought these boots for a trip to DC in the winter and were the only shoes I ended up using. Super comfortable and kept my feet nice and toasty. Highly recommend them if you need to do a lot of walking in a colder climate. If you have larger calves like I do, I suggest going 1/2 a size up instead of down. I'm normally a 7 1/2 and the size 7 fit just fine but if you like your boots to be a little roomier in the calf area you won't regret sizing up."