This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly

We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty) Refinery29 readers. We dug through your highly specific responses, distilling down repeat outfits and popular style opinions to craft the shoppable outfit guide ahead.
Aside from confirming that the majority of you jet setters lean on leggings as an on-the-go article of choice (42% to be exact), we also received more surprising intel from those who swear by comfy maxi dresses and flowy midi skirts too. When talking travel accessories: sneakers and flats were not-so-shockingly the leading shoe selection, while sweaters and blanket scarves topped the list as must-have airplane essentials. In addition to overlapping wardrobe basics, there were repeat brands that ranked as trusty transit favorites — from the ever-popular likes of Athleta to Everlane, Converse, and Levi's.
Scroll on to check out 29 looks that made the TSA-approved cut — from athleisure casual to comfy luxe and dressy layers — along with quotes from the IRL travelers who actually wore and recommended them.
