13 Gorgeous Tattoos That Celebrate Travel

Imagine looking at your forearm and being reminded of your favorite skyline, or glancing at your wrist and being transported to Paris. Some people like to get a T-shirt with the name of a city they visited, or share photos from a particularly memorable trip; others prefer to have their memories preserved forever on their bodies, in ink.
From compasses and coordinates to landscapes and landmarks, we found 13 gorgeous travel-inspired tattoos on Instagram. Whether you've already traveled the world or you just hope to soon, get ready for some serious wanderlust.
From compasses and coordinates to landscapes and landmarks, we found 13 gorgeous travel-inspired tattoos on Instagram. Whether you've already traveled the world or you just hope to soon, get ready for some serious wanderlust.