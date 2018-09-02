This Trendy Tote Just Got Restocked — But It Won't Last

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We're packing up our final picnics, sipping our last rooftop Aperol Spritz, and packing up our swimsuits for the foreseeable future. But there's one way we can keep summer going post-Labor Day: gingham. All the gingham.
This summer, Trademark, an accessories brand we've loved since back when they still did read-to-wear, couldn't keep its perfectly on-trend gingham tote in stock — and, we can see why. Despite trending for seasons now, no one can seem to get enough of the print, especially in the summertime. But, the brand just restocked this crowd favorite in time to keep the warm weather vibes going well into September.
The large size tote just got restocked in two new colorways, brown and black, which means it will go seamlessly with your favorite vintage-inspired blazers and light coats without looking overly summery. Whether you're schlepping to work or still squeezing in one or two more weekend getaways, this happy carryall is a good one to have by your side, no matter the season. And coming in at $148, you can totally justify the price considering how much you're sure to use it.
Click ahead to shop this restock while you still can, along with some similar options.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.