TL;DR — I Do Accept This Rose (Clit-Sucking Vibrator)

The power on this little thing is, frankly, insane. Though the toy claims to have sensations ranging from warm lips sucking to toe-curling, I found that it leaned far to the latter for my own taste. After one earth-shattering orgasm, I couldn't use it for a second orgasm because I was too swollen and sensitive to even try. It's possible my clit is more sensitive than yours, though, and you'll need that powerhouse motor to keep you running. We're all different!Despite our short session together, I will say that Rosie completely changed my expectations of what a rose suction toy could do, though. I'd initially thought that all rose suction toys were one and the same, but considering how vastly different this experience was from my first, I can definitively say that's not the case. Where the prior rose I'd tried was too loud, Rosie was whisper-quiet (even with her superjuiced motor). The first one took minutes of awkward angling to try and find the right spot, but Rosie just knew where and how to latch on.Not only that, but because we're all built nice and differently, Tracy's Dog has also put together a handy-dandy Beginner's Guide to Rosie , so you can learn exactly how to get the most bang out of your toy. It has toy placement suggestions, instructions on the different intensities, and even positions to use it in (hello, shower!). That, combined with Rosie's discreet (and adorable) appearance makes her a perfect gift this holiday, especially to someone who's new to sex toys.