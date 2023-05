Welcome to Masturbation May — or as we like to call it, May-sturbation Month. Yes, that's right. The global monthly initiative kicked off in 1995, shortly after Surgeon General Jocelyn Elders was fired for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. The GALL. It's not like we have multiple studies with definitive proof that masturbation has a vast array of medical benefits — decreased stress, increased positive body image, and reduced menstrual cramping, just to name a few. Not to mention, as part of sexual education, it could help destigmatize masturbation and offer it as a non-celibacy option to those who want to explore sex and sexuality without any risk of STIs or pregnancy. Though her pitch was outright rejected, Elders' firing got people fired up about spreading information about masturbation, and the monthly May celebration of spreading those benefits of self-love has been in effect for nearly 20 years.This year, in order to help you get your best May-sturbation, international sex toy retaileris taking up to 60% off some of its best-selling vibrators. And they're not holding back, either. For the entire month of May (that means now through May 30!), you can grab everything from the TikTok famous rose vibrator to Tracy's dual-stimulating suction vibrator (that actually made me black out from pleasure ) for some of their lowest prices yet. Keep reading to see our top picks from the Tracy's Dog May-sturbation Month Sale (and a few full-price ones we swear are worth the splurge), so you can start enjoying your self-love all month long. It's the best way to celebrate.