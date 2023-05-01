Welcome to Masturbation May — or as we like to call it, May-sturbation Month. Yes, that's right. The global monthly initiative kicked off in 1995, shortly after Surgeon General Jocelyn Elders was fired for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. The GALL. It's not like we have multiple studies with definitive proof that masturbation has a vast array of medical benefits — decreased stress, increased positive body image, and reduced menstrual cramping, just to name a few. Not to mention, as part of sexual education, it could help destigmatize masturbation and offer it as a non-celibacy option to those who want to explore sex and sexuality without any risk of STIs or pregnancy. Though her pitch was outright rejected, Elders' firing got people fired up about spreading information about masturbation, and the monthly May celebration of spreading those benefits of self-love has been in effect for nearly 20 years.
This year, in order to help you get your best May-sturbation, international sex toy retailer Tracy's Dog is taking up to 60% off some of its best-selling vibrators. And they're not holding back, either. For the entire month of May (that means now through May 30!), you can grab everything from the TikTok famous rose vibrator to Tracy's dual-stimulating suction vibrator (that actually made me black out from pleasure) for some of their lowest prices yet. Keep reading to see our top picks from the Tracy's Dog May-sturbation Month Sale (and a few full-price ones we swear are worth the splurge), so you can start enjoying your self-love all month long. It's the best way to celebrate.
Florals for spring? So original. No, but really, doesn't everyone deserve a beautiful bouquet of flowers once in a while? Treat yourself to an even more pleasurable one with Rosie, one of the rose clit suction vibrators that took TikTok by storm back in 2020. She's still going strong with no sign of stopping, and she's totally worth picking up a bunch while on sale.
Longing for the feel of a tongue between your legs while also getting penetrated? Yeah, Tracy's Dog has a vibrator for that. Using the same dual-powered motors that helped one R29 writer blackout from pleasure last summer, Juicy swaps the suction function for a licking one, making it an incredible oral sex toy you need in your arsenal, especially at its lowest price yet.
If you have an oversensitive clit and prefer the classic rumbling sensation to sucking or licking vibrators (different strokes for different folks, okay?), this OG is a sleek, simplistic version that provides a reliable vibration exactly where you need it. With its dual-ended shape, OG provides G-spot and clitoral stimulation in three powerful speeds. Reviewers particularly like it for learning how to find their G-spot because of its bulbous internal shaft, which is what May-sturbation month is all about.
Grabbing a rabbit vibrator for under $15 is pretty much unheard of (most of them run upwards of $50 at the very least!), so we're hopping to it when it comes to adding the Night Elf to our carts this month. With nine powerful speed intensities, it's not the quietest of vibrators out there, but according to its perfect 5-star review, it'll get the job done and then some.
IYKYK about TikTok's latest viral trend. Current FYPs are covered in people going about their days while wearing remote control panty vibrators, oftentimes with the control in the camera-operator's hands. If you feel like getting in on the trend, Starship is the perfect toy to unleash your inner exhibitionist.
If you're feeling like splurging on a toy or two, browse below for our favorite Tracy's Dog sex toys that aren't discounted this May, but we think are still totally worth the price.
