The Toxic Girlfriend Stereotype Is Hurting Latinas. We Deserve to Heal.

"It’s harmful to perpetuate the stereotype of calling Latinas ‘toxicas’ because it’s predisposing ourselves to being treated as if our feelings are an exaggeration, and that our points of view are not valid."
"The ‘toxic’ label enforces harmful, one-dimensional stereotypes that strip Latinas of their individuality, reducing them to caricatures centered on jealousy and/or controlling behaviors. This stereotype ignores the complexities of Latina identities, adds pressure to conform to unrealistic standards, and dismisses any valid concerns they might raise."
"It’s clear there’s profit in perpetuating the tóxica stereotype, even if it’s at the expense of Latina women."
"While it may seem playful, it can blur the lines between healthy and unhealthy dynamics, normalizing possessiveness or jealousy in ways that aren’t healthy. It’s essential to avoid romanticizing behaviors that could hinder growth and trust in a relationship."
"Latinas deserve strong, healthy relationships built on trust, compassion, clear communication, empathy, and self-respect. Our emotions are valid and shouldn’t be dismissed as a flaw that’s inherent to our culture."