No, It’s Never Okay to Use Deportation as a Weapon in Relationships

The consequences of returning to a country of origin when someone is undocumented are life-changing. If the undocumented immigrant returns to their homeland after overstaying for more than a year in the U.S. without a visa, that individual will be barred from re-entering the country legally for 10 years. The only way to re-enter would be illegally by land, in conditions that are dangerous and inhumane. The journey involves crossing desert areas with no water and temperatures reaching 118°F during the summer. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there was a recorded 686 deaths and disappearances of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022, making it the deadliest land route for migrants worldwide. It is likely that the number is much higher, but the illegality of the crossing and the brutality of the natural landscapes that people journey through makes data collection difficult.