Tower 28’s Tinted SPF Is My Warm-Weather Makeup MVP

The texture of SunnyDays feels like your favorite lightweight moisturizer, only it also bestows a veil of luminous coverage. My shade, Point Dume, is a spot-on match for my medium olive skin and barely looks like I have anything on – just naturally dewy, radiant skin. You can apply it with a brush or sponge, but I like to use clean fingers to blend it all over my face. (If you're concerned about proper SPF coverage, you can apply it over another lightweight sunscreen, like Eleven's Unrivaled Sun Serum .) True to its claims, it has yet to break me out in the months that I've been using it.