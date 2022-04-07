It’s clear that Lauryn’s lack of trust in formal authorities is founded in reality, as policing continues to perpetuate state misogyny and racism to a devastating degree. Ultimately, the show chooses to depict Lauryn as the only person who can liberate herself from the torment of her abuser. In episode five she makes an emotional escape, fleeing to a shopping centre, tears streaming down her face and begging her taxi driver not to stop driving when Curtis tries to ambush her. She escapes back to London to her sister Jaq, creating a whole host of financial issues for the Summerhouse gang when Curtis steals all their stock of drugs, willing to only give the goods back in exchange for Lauryn’s return. The weight of Jaq’s potential rejection of Lauryn due to all these complications leads Lauryn to finally relinquish all calls for help, and finish things by herself in a harrowing and gory stabbing of Curtis.