3 Black Women On Male Violence, Police Brutality & Who Gets Headlines

"In the last few years there have been several Black women who have died in circumstances that could indicate murder but there has been a clear lack of interest, shown by little coverage and investigation. It has made my heart heavy with disappointment, exasperation and mourning. Why does it take a white female victim to spark a movement and make way for a protest that is welcomed with open arms? Why is it now that abuse of police powers is being taken seriously when Black people have been screaming about this for so long? We know why but it’s hard to talk about right now. I do not wish for Sarah’s death to become muddled in a topic that is about more than her, but it is a conversation I think we really need to have."