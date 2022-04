Patriarchal violence plagues all women, and some wider conversations have explored a more nuanced view of how different aspects of our identities can impact our exposure to that violence. Top Boy gives viewers a rare glimpse of how race and class exacerbate abuse against women. It’s notable that as viewers, we never really see Curtis lay a single hand physically on Lauryn. The coercion and control he exercises over her are frequently wrapped up in caring, loving language as though he is just trying to protect her. His manipulative nature is, at first, difficult to spot as he plays the role of doting partner so convincingly. It’s only as the plot progresses that we see his more sinister motives slowly appear; he’s uncomfortable with her being out for more than a couple of hours on her own and when she’s with her sister Jaq, it’s obvious Lauryn can’t be honest about who she’s really meeting. Her phone is later confiscated by Vee and she can’t even get Curtis to agree to a shopping trip to buy intimate clothing by herself.