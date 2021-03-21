How The £525,000 Raised In Sarah Everard’s Memory Will Be Spent

The campaign's organisers, Reclaim These Streets, originally set a £320,000 target. This sum was symbolic, representing the £10,000 fine that 32 planned vigils in Everard's honour would incur.
With their target exceeded by more than £200,000, Reclaim These Streets has announced that the money raised will be distributed by Rosa. This grant-making charity funds grassroots women's organisations in an effort to make the UK a fairer and safer place for women.
Advertisement
Explaining why they decided to appoint Rosa to distribute the funds, Jamie Klingler of Reclaim These Streets told The Observer: "We wanted to focus on access to legal support, we want to be trans-inclusive and we are very aware that grassroots organisations for women of colour often get overlooked in funding decisions. So that was very much our brief of where the money should go."
Everard, 33, disappeared while walking home in south London on 3rd March, prompting a long overdue conversation about male violence and women's safety. A serving Metropolitan Police officer has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Now that Rosa is administering the money raised in her honour, the Crowdfunder page will be redirected so that donations can be made straight to the charity. This will make them eligible for Gift Aid.
"Rosa’s approach centres on transparency, participation and partnership. This means the grants awarded will be informed by the needs and experiences of women and girls, particularly those most at risk of harm," the charity says in a statement on its website.
"This approach takes time. In the coming weeks, Rosa will be working with organisations from across the women and girls sector, and others, to ensure these donations have the biggest impact possible."