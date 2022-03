Top Boy’s Adwoa Aboah On How This Season Belongs To The Women

"It’s important the way it’s shown and how it was written, because we were just holding hands and we had this very brief kiss at the end of an amazing date," says Aboah. "It doesn’t even matter what people are doing at the time. You might not think these things happen, and it might seem brutal, violent and exaggerated, but it happens like this every day. Obviously, I've never had to go through that but I was able to tap into moments in my life where I felt discriminated. After the death of George Floyd , the conversation around race and gender has become a lot more nuanced. When I was doing my research, I spoke to friends that I have in the queer community and we shared our unspoken energy of walking around the world in a society that still has lots of work to do."