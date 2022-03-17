Top Boy’s Adwoa Aboah On How This Season Belongs To The Women

"I’ve definitely battled with this idea of identity and ethnicity," Aboah pauses. "I've been told, 'You're the whitest Black person I've ever known.' It’s so important that Becks comes from that world and is a Black British woman, like I am. I'm from west London and I've definitely come from a more privileged background but I've grown up with all different types of people. I think those two worlds do collide more than we think. My character is a Londoner and she might be a bit bougie but she's street smart because she was brought up in the city. Like all of us, we have these moments in our life where she’s attracted to that kind of chaos and maybe she's looking for something different, which I think is very reflective of what we all go through in life, trying to find our person."