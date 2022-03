BBC’s Mood Is Fleabag For The Influencer Generation

After a dodgy run-in with her dealer, Sasha moves in with Carly. First she 'pays rent' by becoming Carly's personal assistant of sorts but is swiftly seduced by the quick cash Carly generates by 'hustling'. Self-proclaimed girlboss Carly is a jack of all trades when it comes to monetising her body and looks, telling Sasha: "Listen, there is money to be made in this life. I made sure to never rely on anyone." After one evening of listening to Carly moaning in her bedroom, doing cam work and submitting to the requests of strangers, Sasha sneers at Carly’s suggestion that she try it, upholding her belief that she is above it: "I’m trying to make it as a singer." But when Sasha finds out how much money Carly is making – £4,000 a month – her resolve starts to dissipate. Carly coaxes her: "What are you on about, sex sells, have you never heard of Cardi B ? It’s no different to putting bikini pics up on your Instagram."