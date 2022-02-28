BBC’s Mood Is Fleabag For The Influencer Generation

When we meet Sasha she’s waking up from one hell of a bender. You know the kind: your tongue feels like sandpaper, the room is spinning and there’s this immense feeling of dread sitting on your chest. She starts to piece together the night before and realises she’s ruined her relationship with her boyfriend of 10 years via an argument in a nightclub followed by an aggressive tirade of messages, a drunken Instagram livestream of Sasha slurring her undying love and, finally, arson in his front garden. Yes, Sasha starts having flashbacks of setting fire to her now ex’s front lawn in a blackout rampage. At the same time, her home life is falling apart: her mum’s new boyfriend and bratty children don’t like her and she’s been kicked out of her home. And all she has to show for her music career so far are unfinished lyrics in a tatty notebook. She’s skint and signing on to claim benefits – it’s all seeming pretty hopeless.