Adwoa Aboah On Being Herself (But Still Stealing Her Mum's Style)

I would say my style is quite confused, which is sometimes quite similar to my personality, actually. It’s very emotionally based. Weirdly, when I’m sad it probably gets more colourful, and then when I’m quite neutral, I suppose it can be a bit boring. But it’s cosy at the end of the day. I’ve definitely taken parts [of my style] from both of them – whether it’s my mum’s crisp, white shirts or my dad’s matching tracksuits. They don’t set rules for themselves in terms of how old they are, or the jobs that they do.