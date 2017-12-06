“Well I didn't know any gay people before I knew you, but I knew what I wanted was to protect you.” I’m on the phone to my mum, talking about what it’s meant to her to know someone who is a queer drag queen, having never met even a gay person before me. “Meeting you, and your friends, has allowed me to look behind the curtain, if you will. I think that through you, you've exposed me to so much culture — brilliant, funny, loving — that if you weren't gay I wouldn't have had the chance to even know existed. So while it all started with me wanting to protect you, I realised that engaging more with you and your friends and your life was a better way to do that. And I’ve had the best time doing it.”