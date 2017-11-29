Australia Is One Step Closer To Legalising Same-Sex Marriage

Update: Two weeks after Australian citizens voted to legalise same-sex marriage, there's been another major step forward in the process.
The marriage equality bill passed in Senate 43-12, as reported by BuzzFeed News. According to The Guardian, there have been over 20 failed attempts to pass this legislation in either house of parliament, so this is a huge deal.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives and The Guardian reports that it's expected to pass by next week.
In response to the postal survey two weeks ago, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull vowed to make same-sex marriage the law of the land before Christmas. It looks like he'll be able to make good on his promise several weeks before the holiday.
Original story was published on November 14, 2017.
The results of an eight-week postal survey are in and it's official: Australians overwhelmingly support legalising same-sex marriage to the tune of 61.6%, BBC reports. According to the outlet, nearly 80% of eligible voters took part in the poll.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull immediately spoke out to confirm that he'll work to ensure the survey's results will bring about legal change before the end of the year.
"[Australians] have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," Turnbull said. "They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love. And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it."
In a Twitter post, Turnbull wrote that he plans to make same-sex marriage "the law of the land by Christmas." CNN reports that politicians will begin working on the bill within the next week.
The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/PWZbH5H71r— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 14, 2017
Every state and territory in Australia voted in favour of same-sex marriage, but the strongest shows of support came from the Australian Capital Territory, SBS Australia reports.
"I feel for young people who had their relationships questioned in a way I wouldn't have thought we would see ever again, but nevertheless what this marriage equality survey shows is that unconditional love always has the last word," Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten said during a rally in Melbourne, as reported by CNN.
Meanwhile, Australians and allies across the globe are celebrating the results of the vote — and the impending legalisation of same-sex marriage.
Australia has finally allowed #MarriageEquality !! I am so proud of my home for finally realizing that #LoveIsLove ❤— Liam Ferrari ️ (@LiamFerrariPriv) November 15, 2017
It’s a g’day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/0tdnBHPAW1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 14, 2017
Pretty great to be in Australia on the day they finally vote yes on #marriageequality it's a g'day for Australia!! @supanovaexpo— Christian Kane (@ChristianKane01) November 15, 2017
Emotions running high and one step closer for my marriage to be recognised in Australia! #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/2kmPHzvFS9— Nathan Wilson (@NathanWilsonAU) November 15, 2017
I'll never forget the feeling when "Love Won" in America on June 26, 2015 and it's so encouraging to see another country celebrating the same victory.
