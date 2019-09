On the phone, Kelly admits that the whole thing was sometimes a struggle to pursue. "I did have a big meltdown to my support worker and stuff, saying I can't do it anymore, but I persevered with it and here we are." Having watched the documentary, she says that she didn't expect the end product to be so in depth but sees it as a good thing. It's a difficult watch but sadly, that's precisely the point. At the moment, police are called to domestic abuse incidents every 30 seconds and in Britain two women are murdered by their partner every week . Upsetting as it may be to face, the urgency with which we need to recognise the extent of such a prolific yet often hidden issue is clear. Kelly and Hazel hope that in sharing their stories, not just of the abuse but of surviving the emotional strain that follows the reporting of an incident, it'll be a little bit easier to do so.