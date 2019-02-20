In the documentary, Hazel explains that she tried to ignore the warning signs when her partner, Jason, started to become physically abusive. We meet her for the first time on screen when the police respond to her call after being punched and stamped on the head. Needless to say, the aftermath is distressing and shocking to see. The extent of what Hazel has had to endure becomes increasingly clear as she tells more of her story. We meet Kelly in similar circumstances, as the police respond to her call after being attacked by her husband. Between the footage gathered by police officers' body cameras, the taped recordings of each woman's 999 call, and interviews with Hazel and Kelly in the months that followed, we're given an alarmingly intimate insight into what it's really like to go through domestic abuse and then have to deal with the aftermath.