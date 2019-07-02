Your DIY Pedicure Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter

We spend a lot of time thinking about nail art. We save inspiration on Instagram and happily shell out the extra $30 at the salon for a trendy cow-print design. But what about our pedicure? OK, so toenail art might have you imagining tiny palm trees or the French pedi you wore to senior prom, but hear us out on this one: The 2019 version is actually super-cute and easy to pull off from your couch — even if you're impatient about dry time and have the opposite of a steady hand when it comes to wielding a skinny striping brush.
That's because the of-the-moment designs for your toes actually come in press-on, sticker form — with a whole pack of options. Whether you're looking for itty-bitty florals, fun cherries, or a Kendall Jenner-approved animal print, scroll through to find the nail-art stickers to instantly level-up your spring pedicure. And this art will cost way less than a salon appointment — so you can put your summer cash towards those kitten-heel sandals instead.
