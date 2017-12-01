Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
When it comes down to sheer execution, buying gifts is "easy." It doesn't take too much effort to click around the web and add a bunch of stuff to your cart (that will be conveniently gift wrapped for you and delivered to your recipient's front doorstep). But buying gifts that embody that elusive trifecta of stylish, affordable, and original, may be among the most confounding challenges of an already chaotic season.
To make things easier, we tapped Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo to hand-pick ten selects from our favorite destination for emerging brands and makers around the globe — all for $50 or less. Since each one comes from an emerging business, chances are you’ll be introducing your lucky friends and family to cool new brands they’ve never heard of before. And what’s better than that? Nothing. Except for the fact that, as an added bonus, you can use the code REFINERY29_15 for 15% off your first purchase. Now get to it!