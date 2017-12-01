To make things easier, we tapped Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo to hand-pick ten selects from our favorite destination for emerging brands and makers around the globe — all for $50 or less. Since each one comes from an emerging business, chances are you’ll be introducing your lucky friends and family to cool new brands they’ve never heard of before. And what’s better than that? Nothing. Except for the fact that, as an added bonus, you can use the code REFINERY29_15 for 15% off your first purchase. Now get to it!