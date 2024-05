We Tried The Ordinary’s New Exfoliating Toner — & The Results Are In

I have combination-oily skin, and love to use exfoliating toners at night to keep my skin clear and balanced. I prefer to pat the toner on my skin with clean fingers versus using a cotton pad since I find that the latter absorbs more of the product than my skin in the process. The Ordinary’s Milky Toner was lightweight and had a faint, yeast-y scent. ( Saccharomyces is a type of fungi encompassing various yeast species, and appears second to water on the ingredients list.) It didn’t bother me in the least, but if you’re used to your skincare smelling like a garden, be forewarned. According to the brand, Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner is meant to address uneven tone and texture while providing hydrating benefits, making it a suitable option for sensitive types that don’t tolerate glycolic acid as well. I started using it nightly (I avoid using anything exfoliating in the morning since it can increase skin’s sensitivity to UV rays), after cleansing and before serum and moisturizer. Within a month of consistent use, I felt like my skin was softer and clearer than before, and with a natural, healthy glow.