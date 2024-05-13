We Tried The Ordinary’s New Exfoliating Toner — & The Results Are In

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Fresh off the heels of its new-and-improved hyaluronic acid serum, The Ordinary is back with another launch to get excited about: An exfoliating toner with a milky texture (and long product name, in typical The Ordinary fashion). World, meet Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner. (Rolls off the tongue, right?)
I know what you’re thinking: Doesn’t The Ordinary already make an exfoliating toner? Yes, — Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner is a longtime favourite and bestseller, but it seems there was a little more room to grow within the toner category.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“As much as people adore our glycolic exfoliating toner, it is an AHA product, so it’s best suited to those who respond well to using exfoliating acids,” Prudvi Kaka, chief scientific officer of The Ordinary, tells Refinery29. “We saw the desire for a gentler, hydrating toner from The Ordinary to compliment Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner and challenged ourselves to give our audience what they are hoping for, while introducing new skin ingredients and technologies to The Ordinary’s portfolio.” And so, Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner was born.
I got the chance to visit the brand’s Toronto headquarters earlier this year, and while I was there, I got a very early sample of the toner to start testing. Right away, I loved the frosted glass bottle — a first for the brand — and the lightweight, milky texture. There was no hint of burning or stinging and my skin drank the stuff right up. Pretty packaging aside, The Ordinary’s new toner also marks another first for the brand: an entry into the exciting world of fermented ingredients, which have been quietly trending for some time now. (Fermented arnica is a hero ingredient in Haus Labs’ viral Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, and a patented fermented superfood complex, Hadasei-3, is also found in many Tatcha products.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Fermentation has been used in skincare for many years if not decades,” Prudvi explains. “Some examples of ingredients typically derived from fermentation include direct acids like glycolic and lactic acid, as well as hyaluronic acid and amino acids.” The growth in popularity is likely due to the changes that ingredients undergo when being fermented, adds Prudvi. “We commonly see larger molecules being metabolised [brown down] into smaller molecules during the fermentation process, often increasing their bioavailability,” says Prudvi. Other star ingredients include squalane for hydration, plus fermented N-Acetylglucosamine (aka NAG, which is also found in The Ordinary’s post-acne serum). “While direct acids dissolve or break these links between dead skin cells, NAG gently exfoliates the skin by preventing cells from sticking together,” Prudvi adds. “This helps to speed up the skin’s natural process of shedding dead cells in a much gentler way, making this toner more suitable for sensitive skin.”
I have combination-oily skin, and love to use exfoliating toners at night to keep my skin clear and balanced. I prefer to pat the toner on my skin with clean fingers versus using a cotton pad since I find that the latter absorbs more of the product than my skin in the process. The Ordinary’s Milky Toner was lightweight and had a faint, yeast-y scent. (Saccharomyces is a type of fungi encompassing various yeast species and appears second to water on the ingredients list.) It didn’t bother me in the least, but if you’re used to your skincare smelling like a garden, be forewarned. According to the brand, Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner is meant to address uneven tone and texture while providing hydrating benefits, making it a suitable option for sensitive types that don’t tolerate glycolic acid as well. I started using it nightly (I avoid using anything exfoliating in the morning since it can increase skin’s sensitivity to UV rays), after cleansing and before serum and moisturiser. Within a month of consistent use, I felt like my skin was softer and clearer than before, and with a natural, healthy glow.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita is equally impressed. “Toners? I can take or leave them,” she says. “While The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid Toning Solution 7% is great on my parched feet and flaky scalp, it’s much too strong for my delicate face, so to hear that the brand had launched a gentle exfoliating toner was music to my ears.” Like me, she’s already noticed a difference in her skin, which truly speaks to how good this toner is. “I’ve been using it consistently — morning and evening — for a couple of weeks now, and while I haven’t noticed much of a difference in my skin tone, the texture is vastly improved,” Jacqueline adds. “My skin is super soft; so much so, I have to stop myself from touching my face. Perhaps this is thanks to an extra layer of hydration in my skincare routine, as well as the gentle exfoliating properties. All I know is that my makeup looks much better for it. It applies smoothly, sticks around for longer, and doesn’t collect in areas throughout the day.”
For $24, this beauty editor-approved product feels like such a steal. It looks and feels as luxe as other toners I’ve used that are triple the price, and I for one am excited to see how my skin continues to respond as I work my way through the bottle.