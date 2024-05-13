We Tried The Ordinary’s New Exfoliating Toner — & The Results Are In

Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita is equally impressed. “Toners? I can take or leave them,” she says. “While The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid Toning Solution 7% is great on my parched feet and flaky scalp, it’s much too strong for my delicate face, so to hear that the brand had launched a gentle exfoliating toner was music to my ears.” Like me, she’s already noticed a difference in her skin, which truly speaks to how good this toner is. “I’ve been using it consistently — morning and evening — for a couple of weeks now, and while I haven’t noticed much of a difference in my skin tone, the texture is vastly improved,” Jacqueline adds. “My skin is super soft; so much so, I have to stop myself from touching my face. Perhaps this is thanks to an extra layer of hydration in my skincare routine, as well as the gentle exfoliating properties. All I know is that my makeup looks much better for it. It applies smoothly, sticks around for longer, and doesn’t collect in areas throughout the day.”