Lactic Acid Is The Affordable Ingredient Delivering Naturally Glowing Skin

Over-the-counter products which feature lactic acid vary in concentration but the majority start at 2% and go up to 10%, which is higher in strength. "If you are new to alpha hydroxy acids such as lactic acid, there is no need to jump into the deep end," says Dr Sarwar. "I would recommend starting with skincare at a concentration of 5%, slowly increasing upwards to 10%." Dr Sarwar mentions that lactic acid chemical peels will often start at a higher concentration, but it is not recommended to try these at home. Instead, always consult a dermatologist or skin expert.