The Ordinary Reformulated One Of Its Bestselling Serums — Here’s Why

Hyaluronic acid, like most popular things, is not without its critics. It’s not uncommon to see the polarising ingredient referred to as a holy grail by one person and a total scam by another. Personally, I have no beef with the ingredient. Do I swear by it? Not necessarily, but I do like how my skin looks and feels when I use it, and I think anything that helps skin hydration is a net positive. Unlike some other The Ordinary fans, I was not married to the OG formula, so when I got a hot-off-the-presses bottle of the new version, I unboxed it up like a kid on Christmas morning. My skin loves ceramides, so I was genuinely excited to see it added to the formula. And the brisk Canadian winter was the perfect environment to see how the new product fared.