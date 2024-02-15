The Ordinary Reformulated One Of Its Bestselling Serums — Here’s Why

This serum made my skin feel as if I’d chugged a gallon of water: Balanced, bright, and naturally luminous. The clear serum was almost identical to its predecessor, save for the faintest yellow tint, which comes from the addition of ceramides. “We know it’s important for a lot of customers to see that clear, ‘hyaluronic acid’ finish,” Prudvi says. Ceramides, being a lipid, have a naturally buttery texture and colour (as we witnessed as The Ordinary chemists whipped up a fresh batch of serum right before our eyes), but the Deciem lab rose to the occasion to ensure that the end result wasn’t too different from the product appearance that customers know and love.