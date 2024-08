The Lion’s Gate Portal Is Here — It’s Time To Manifest

Why is 8/8 the prominent date of Lion’s Gate Portal? Since Lion’s Gate is super potent on August 8, it’s imperative to understand why 8/8, which equals two 8s side by side, is so ethereal. According to numerology , the number eight carries a lot of significance. The number eight brings transformation, evolution, and strength. It gives us a lot of potential to embrace our power and the ultimate energy in the universe. If we turn the number eight sideways, it becomes the infinity sign, which means it is mighty (look at the Strength tarot card, which depicts the lion and the infinity sign on top). In mysticism, the infinity symbol connects to the ouroboros, the image of the snake eating its tail. Often, it’s drawn in a figure-eight form. The ouroboros represents the circle of life — creation, destruction, and rebirth. It flows in rhythm with the universe. There are no limits to what we can unpack, see, envision, and do.