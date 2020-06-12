Teva-Like Sandals Are The Biggest Shoe Trend Of The Summer

Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots: Whatever you may refer to them as, Tevas have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals. Originally designed for trekking, they’re the best thing to happen to extra sweaty toes and footbeds.
After making a comeback and filling the void last year as the summer alternative to the dad sneaker, they continue to dominate as the shoe trend of the season. So much so that brands, luxury and fast-fashion alike, have released their own interpretations of them. They may not be trail-ready, but at least they're guaranteed to keep your feet blister-free.
If you want the real nostalgia-inducing thing, the actual Teva brand released a new collection celebrating Pride this month. Just the crackle of the velcro strap immediately sparks memories of summer camp bonfires, white water rafting, and that guy in middle school that loved lizards.
Ahead, 17 of this summer's most comfortable (and stylish) sandals.
