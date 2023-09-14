Any good Swiftie knows that RED is finally getting her due. The critically acclaimed album failed to win AOTY at the 2013 GRAMMYS, and fans have been holding a torch for it ever since (and with good reason). It was her first real shift into pop, spawning mega-hits like "22," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and her second rerecord in 2021, giving us the fan-favorite masterpiece that is the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" and accompanying short film, directed by Taylor.