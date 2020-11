I Let Tarot Cards Guide My Life & It Changed My Entire Week

Justice is all about truth and accountability, which prompted Potter to ask if I had any big decisions to make. Not really. In fact, I've felt stuck in the mud all year, because the one big decision I'd been hoping to make pre-COVID — moving out of my parents' house — is on an indefinite hold. As a result, each day I feel like I'm just waiting for my life to really begin. Though the delay in moving out feels mostly out of my control, Potter's interpretation of this card reminded me that there are plenty of areas in my life where I can take action right now.