I Swapped My Nonexistent Self-Care Routine For My Maximalist Colleague's — & I'll Never Be The Same

Nutrition-wise, my guide Paulina's a.m. process involves an AeroPress and grinding her own beans, but coffee gives me the ability to feel my atoms vibrating, so I opted for lukewarm water with lemon, a diluted apple cider vinegar shot, or The Nue Co.'s Energy Food + Prebiotic instead; these gave me sufficient, steadier boosts of energy without catapulting my brain into outer space. And because I'd meal prepped the evening before — aka boiling 7-minute eggs for breakfast and slopping veg-based leftovers into a glass container for lunch — the rest of my uncharacteristically non-hectic mornings this week were spent on sitting down for an unhurried meal, completing my newly turbo-boosted skin-care routine, and swaddling myself in LIANA's rib-knit co-ords , which I didn't actually sleep in but easily could have. I'm the sort of person who wears rigid denim on a plane and is always hurtling headlong somewhere, so treating myself softly — with my clothes or by restructuring my day to tend to my body — felt unfamiliar at first. But the relative stillness that came from giving myself the space to move and think has convinced me that this is something I ought to keep doing.