Libra Season Is Here To Bring Secrets To Light

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer, and the temperatures are dropping — we're sorry to say that summer is officially on its way out. The close of the sunny season is marked by the fall equinox and the start of Libra season, both of which occur on September 22.
"Libra season is all about finding balance within as we tactfully and gracefully relate to the world around us," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for SunSigns.com, tells Refinery29. No surprise there — as the sign of the scales, Libra is all about searching for equality and stability, something we've all been determined to find throughout 2020.
"This is a super-magical time in which we are able to embrace our intuition and see matters clearly," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "There will be equal hours of daylight and evening on the equinox, which will allow us all see situations from a different perspective." Being open-minded is a must this Libra season — especially since we'll be experiencing a few challenging astrological transits.
"Cardinal in nature, the sun in Libra will clash with all the Capricorn planets as well as Mars, which is currently retrograde in Aries, another cardinal, fiery sign," Montúfar says. "When it comes to forecasting, astrologers are predicting Libra season to be similar to Capricorn season back in January, which is when the seeds of the coronavirus pandemic were planted." Montúfar says that this indicates that it's possible that we'll experience a resurgence of the virus — here's your reminder to wear your mask! — as well as a deepening of the political, economic, and social consequences of the pandemic.
Stardust says that a Cardinal T-Square is brewing from October 13 to 19, which will serve as a chance for us to take action. "A T-Square is an aspect that occurs when there’s a planetary opposition and two planetary squares in the cosmos," she explains. "This means something major is brewing in the stars." October 15 will bring us a plot twist from Pluto in Capricorn — the planet's square with the Libra Sun will expose some major drama and secrets.
Be on the lookout for the new moon in Libra on October 16 as well — Stardust says that this luminary is going to be intense for us. "Not to mention October 18 when Saturn, who’s in Capricorn, adds problems with authority and government," she says. "Structures are meant to fall and be defied." And on October 19, Jupiter in Capricorn will join the mix, making everything feel much more extreme. "We can expect to see more people standing up to protest against authority and making sure that freedom prevails in the world," Stardust explains.
On top of all this, Mercury will also be retrograde in Scorpio starting October 13, which Montúfar says will bring secrets and previously hidden information to the surface. "Combined, all these transits could translate to a very angry population that is sick and tired of the governmental mishandling of the pandemic and the very evident climate change crisis," she explains. Sounds like we're in for quite a ride this Libra season.
In our personal lives, these clashes will also bring obstacles, Montúfar says. "Sometimes we'll be forced to make decisions in moments of crisis," she warns. "Digging deep, letting go, and trusting the process is what will get us through."
A word of warning from Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com: "Libra can get so caught up in the pursuit of fairness, justice, and looking at things from a detached angle that they overthink, and ultimately never get where they want to go." Be on the lookout for indecision, and be ready to decide on a path and move forward.
"You may find yourself getting more annoyed with anything that does not contribute to your own personal harmony, and may want to eliminate those who create drama or trauma in your life," Hale tells Refinery29. Be thoughtful about simplifying your social circle; but if you start to notice toxic patterns in your life, don't be afraid to cut loose.
"The days surrounding the middle and end of Libra season do promise some blessings as Venus and Jupiter send some restoring energy our way," Montúfar says. Be on the lookout, and try to squeeze every last drop out of those sweet moments, she suggests. The sign of the scales is resilient, and you'll be able to channel that energy all month long.