It's probably no secret that Target is one of our favorite shopping destinations. The retailer has managed to nail what is probably the biggest burning consumer need: things that are stylish and affordable. It is the emporium for must-haves that look way more expensive than they actually are, from fashion designer collaborations to influencer-approved decor lines. The homeware category is by far one of our most-browsed pages on the superstore's website. It is brimming with hidden gems, like the perfect storage solutions for small spaces or the latest colorful dinnerware.
The sheer amount of stuff that falls under the Target home decor umbrella can be daunting to get through. There are a lot of "live, laugh, love" merch and football-themed decor to contend with, which is totally fine if that's your thing. But we are on the lookout for something a bit different: products that convey an understated luxury that won't break our budget.
After spending an eternity flipping through products, we now bring you the best in store. Ahead, you'll find 13 affordable pieces of home decor that wouldn't look out of place in a high-end design magazine or a five-star hotel room. No one will believe you when you confess that they — gasp — are actually from Target.
