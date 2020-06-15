There are lots of little lifestyle tweaks we can make that will ultimately have a big impact on the environment: like switching to a reusable water bottle or a BYOC (bring-your-own-coffee) mug. While committing to such small alternatives may seem like an inconsequential drop in the pond, ultimately the environment will be under a lot less pressure as a result of us all reexamining our everyday habits and behaviors. A solid place to start, if you haven't already, is inside your kitchen with a simple product swap.
For some, the kitchen has become a haven for culinary creativity — the birthplace of DIY sourdough loaves and successful pantry meal experiments. For others, it's the perfect place for storing last night's leftover takeout. Regardless of how you choose to utilize this pocket of your home, there are more eco-friendly ways to approach your kitchen rituals that produce less waste while keeping hazardous ingredients and microplastics out of our waterways and our bodies. While some swaps may seem obvious (we all know that plastic straws have got to go), others may come as a bit of a surprise — from rethinking your afternoon tea routine to selecting home-cleaning brands that use strategic renewable resources and overhauling your food-storage lineup.
Ahead, we've rounded up ten easy product swaps you can make right now for a greener kitchen and a healthier planet.
