The fashion industry pendulum is starting to shift towards the desire for more conscious clothing. In fact, the CFDA in particular is doubling down on sustainable fashion. While there’s still a long road ahead, there are several brands that are paving the way towards this movement by offering forward and directional pieces that also happen to be ethically-made — essentially kiboshing the notion that “ethical clothing” means hemp necklaces and calico dresses.
Some of these you may be familiar with like Stella McCartney, who has basically reinvented the idea of cruelty-free fashion by only using vegan leather, for example, in her collections. Other major lines like Dr. Martens and Veja (one of Meghan Markle’s favorites) have also launched sustainable vegan offerings as well. And while fast-fashion brands are often problematic with their dangerous working conditions and questionable sourcing practices, many like H&M are moving towards a more positive, conscious change with items made partly from recycled materials. Combine all of that will a host of other independent brands stepping up to the plate like Everlane and Brother Vellies and its founder Aurora James, who is spreading activism and awareness by creating sustainable jobs in Africa, where artisans create accessories using eco-friendly practices such as vegetable rather than chemical dying.
Perhaps you’ve already pursued the idea of incorporating sustainable products from some of these lines into your wardrobe or maybe you’ve wanted to, but haven’t taken the leap quit yet. Regardless, you’ve landed in the right spot. Ahead, we’re showcasing the coolest winter items from our favorite sustainable brands to make your closet just a bit more conscious.
