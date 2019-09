Some of these you may be familiar with like Stella McCartney , who has basically reinvented the idea of cruelty-free fashion by only using vegan leather, for example, in her collections. Other major lines like Dr. Martens and Veja (one of Meghan Markle’s favorites ) have also launched sustainable vegan offerings as well. And while fast-fashion brands are often problematic with their dangerous working conditions and questionable sourcing practices, many like H&M are moving towards a more positive, conscious change with items made partly from recycled materials. Combine all of that will a host of other independent brands stepping up to the plate like Everlane and Brother Vellies and its founder Aurora James, who is spreading activism and awareness by creating sustainable jobs in Africa, where artisans create accessories using eco-friendly practices such as vegetable rather than chemical dying.