6 Brands To Know For Sexy-Meets-Supportive Swimwear

When you think about supportive swimwear, you might imagine covered-up, wired-up, and tied-up suits that bring you to the point of physical pain at the spot where the straps dig right into the base of your neck. Fortunately, cool, actually supportive bathing suits do exist for those bustier among us, and Caroline Vreeland is proof. The Insta-star is far from shy when it comes to baring it all on the 'gram, and we're using her page this summer as a go-to resource for suits that still give our girls the support they need.
"It took me a really long time to be comfortable with my natural large boobs. (Especially in the fashion world!) I even considered a reduction many times," Vreeland recently admitted in an Instagram caption. "But something deep down made me not want to change the way I was born. I’ve learned to love myself as is; and now I’m glad I don’t look like anybody else." Can we get an 'Amen?'
Luckily for us, Vreeland has an eye for the labels that make pieces that work for her larger chest, from Solid & Striped to her friend Shea Marie's company Same. If you need proof that you can support your chest and look good doing it (all with a Piña Colada in hand), click ahead for to acquaint yourself with six brands that do it all, as demonstrated by Vreeland herself.