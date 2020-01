Making The Case For Sunday Sex

What’s the best day of the week to have sex ? If you work a traditional 9-to-5, it may not a weekday. On a typical Tuesday, you’re probably already trying to squeeze cooking dinner, doing laundry, and binge-watching The Circle all into your few free hours. Fridays and Saturdays are strong contenders, but they’re also the days we tend to socialize, so they might be just as busy as weekdays. (Although it’s a lot more fun to spend the evening at a house party than working late.) The answer, then, is clearly Sundays. Free from both work and socializing, it’s the perfect day to just stay in bed — and we’re not talking about sleeping